Europa League
team-logo
2 - 2
FT
team-logo
Mykola Matviyenko 68'Eguinaldo 90' + 3'
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang 64'Iliman Ndiaye 90'
(HT 0-0) (FT 2-2)

Shakhtar Donetsk vs MarseilleResults & stats,