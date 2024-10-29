Copa del Rey
team-logo
1 - 6
FT
team-logo
A. Pons 67'
R. Terrats 10'A. Perez 27', 35', 44'P. Cabanes 38'P. Gueye 57'
(HT 0-5) (FT 1-6)

Poblense vs VillarrealResults & stats,