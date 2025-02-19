LIVE SCORES
NEWS
PREMIER LEAGUE
Info
Table
Fixtures & results
Breaking News
Teams
Manchester United
Liverpool
Manchester City
Chelsea
Arsenal
Other clubs
BETTING
CULTURE
Discover
Legendary teams
Forgotten footballers
Features
Videos
Champions League
7 - 0
AGG 10 - 0
FT
B. Barcola
20'
K. Kvaratskhelia
39'
Vitinha
59'
D. Doue
64'
N. Mendes
69'
G. Ramos
76'
S. Mayulu
86'
(HT 2-0) (FT 7-0)
Paris Saint-Germain vs Brest
Results & stats,
Summary
Key Events
Lineups
Commentary
Top Players & Ratings
Standings
Comments
;