Bundesliga
team-logo
1 - 4
FT
team-logo
M. Eggestein 88'
K. Adeyemi 34'C. Chukwuemeka 51'S. Guirassy 68'J. Gittens 78'
(HT 0-1) (FT 1-4)

Freiburg vs Borussia DortmundResults & stats,