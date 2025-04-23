Eredivisie
team-logo
4 - 1
FT
team-logo
M. Rente 4'J. Schreuders 16'L. Bacuna 50' (pen)B. De Keersmaecker 59' (og)
T. Bruns 20'
(HT 2-1) (FT 4-1)

FC Groningen vs HeraclesResults & stats,