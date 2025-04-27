LIVE SCORES
NEWS
PREMIER LEAGUE
Info
Table
Fixtures & results
Breaking News
Teams
Manchester United
Liverpool
Manchester City
Chelsea
Arsenal
Other clubs
BETTING
Betting
Betting
How we produce content
Predictions & Tips
Top Predictions of the Week
Goal Reader's Guide to Betting
Reader's Guide to Mozzartbet
Reader's Guide to 1xBet
Reader's Guide to BetWinner
Reader's Guide to 22Bet
Reader's Guide to Betlion
Online Betting
Best betting sites
Betting sites with bonus
Best betting apps
CULTURE
Discover
Legendary teams
Forgotten footballers
Features
Videos
Bundesliga
1 - 1
FT
M. Bero
68'
B. Hollerbach
17'
(HT 0-1) (FT 1-1)
Bochum vs Union Berlin
Results & stats,
Summary
Key Events
Lineups
Commentary
Top Players & Ratings
Standings
Comments