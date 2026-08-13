Juventus push for Zion Suzuki loan after PSG complete €35m transfer

Juventus have launched a final push to resolve their starting goalkeeper situation ahead of the new campaign. According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, the Serie A giants are insisting on a loan deal for Suzuki.

PSG have reportedly reached an agreement to sign the goalkeeper from Parma for a transfer fee of €35 million, with an official announcement expected soon. However, Juventus are keen to capitalize on this unique market opportunity. The Old Lady want to bring the Japan international back to Italy immediately, proposing a temporary deal that would keep him in Turin until June.