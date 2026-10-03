AFP
'I said it four times!' - Zinedine Zidane left stunned by 'very good' Liverpool star Jeremy Jacquet after incredible France display
Jacquet shines on international stage
The £60 million summer signing made his senior international bow on Monday, helping Les Bleus secure a 1-0 away victory and a clean sheet against Belgium. He retained his spot in the starting XI for Zidane's first home match in charge, delivering another composed performance in the heart of defence.
France were ultimately held to a 1-1 draw by Italy in that second fixture. Michael Olise's stunning free-kick was cancelled out by a deflected Alessandro Bastoni strike, but Jacquet remained a standout performer. The 21-year-old commanded the backline, winning four duels, making crucial recoveries, and completing 79 of his 80 attempted passes.
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'I said it four times!'
Despite the frustrating result against the Azzurri, Zidane was thrilled with his young centre-back. The France boss highlighted the Liverpool defender's courage and defensive solidity, marvelling at his ability to step out from the back.
"Very good. Very, very good," Zidane told reporters. "Brave. He wasn't afraid to come out a long way. Very good in the duels. He was, once again, very good. I said it four times!"
Jacquet himself was equally pleased with his swift transition to senior international football, having previously been a regular at youth level. "Better than I imagined," he said of the experience. "To train with all these great players, it's just a great pleasure. I'm just trying to make the most of every moment."
High-pressing tactical discipline
Jacquet’s seamless integration into the French setup stems from his tactical intelligence and willingness to follow strict managerial instructions. Operating in a high defensive line is a demanding task, yet the youngster executed Zidane’s aggressive pressing system flawlessly against Italy.
"It was an instruction from the coach," Jacquet explained. "He asked me to press very high up the pitch and not look behind me. I was just following that instruction... I'm quite happy. I don't feel any pressure. I'm just playing my football."
That fearlessness has already made him a crucial asset at club level. Under Liverpool manager Andoni Iraola, Jacquet has quickly formed a reliable partnership with Virgil van Dijk, starting six of the Reds' opening seven matches following his highly anticipated transfer from Rennes.
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Haaland test awaits
France conclude their international break by welcoming Belgium next Monday, where Jacquet will hope to earn his third consecutive cap. However, an even bigger challenge looms on the horizon when domestic football resumes.
Liverpool are scheduled to host Premier League leaders Manchester City at Anfield on October 11. Jacquet will be tasked with keeping Erling Haaland quiet as Iraola's side attempt to become the first team this season to take points off Enzo Maresca's embattled side.
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