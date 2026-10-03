'I said it four times!' - Zinedine Zidane left stunned by 'very good' Liverpool star Jeremy Jacquet after incredible France display

Despite the frustrating result against the Azzurri, Zidane was thrilled with his young centre-back. The France boss highlighted the Liverpool defender's courage and defensive solidity, marvelling at his ability to step out from the back.

"Very good. Very, very good," Zidane told reporters. "Brave. He wasn't afraid to come out a long way. Very good in the duels. He was, once again, very good. I said it four times!"

Jacquet himself was equally pleased with his swift transition to senior international football, having previously been a regular at youth level. "Better than I imagined," he said of the experience. "To train with all these great players, it's just a great pleasure. I'm just trying to make the most of every moment."



