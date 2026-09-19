Zizou's youth revolution! Zidane unleashes debutants Jacquet, Diouf, and Da Cunha in bold France purge

Zinedine Zidane officially unveiled his inaugural 23-player France squad at FFF headquarters in Paris, signaling a clear generational shift. Succeeding Didier Deschamps after his 12-year tenure, the new head coach handed maiden senior international call-ups to Jeremy Jacquet, Andy Diouf, Lucas Da Cunha, Guillaume Restes, and Esteban Lepaul.

The five debutants will report directly to the national football centre at Clairefontaine on Monday.

Zidane preferred a compact 23-man group to ensure every player remains actively involved throughout the upcoming international window.