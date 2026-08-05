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Ryan Tolmich

‘Going to be key’ - Zavier Gozo, Julian Hall and Noahkai Banks headline the young stars Mauricio Pochettino should introduce to the USMNT

Analysis
USA
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Z. Gozo
A. Mehmeti
J. Hall
M. Pochettino
Major League Soccer

GOAL takes a look at which new faces should be with the U.S. sooner rather than later.

One of the things Mauricio Pochettino seems most excited about is the opportunity to bring in new faces. After officially confirming his return as U.S. Men's National Team coach this week, Pochettino spoke extensively about his desire to start something fresh. Part of that is ushering in a new generation, one that could make up the backbone of the USMNT in 2030.

"I think it's going to be key," Pochettino said this week. "It's going to be important to show the young kids that we really believe they have the potential to arrive in 2030.

"We have four years to start to work and to start to know and settle the principles that we expect from them. I think now, after our experience, we need to provide everyone- the players that were with us in the World Cup or were in the last process and the new generation, a new young player, or a player that maybe matured, but didn't have the possibility to be in that process - they need to feel if they perform, they can have the possibility to to join us."

So who are these young players? Who are the ones capable of joining up with the USMNT right now? GOAL takes a look at several young stars that could kickstart their USMNT career soon...

  • Noahkai Banks, USMNTGetty

    Noahkai Banks, FC Augsburg

    Of all the names on this list, this is the most interesting, and not just because he plays a position of need: center back. No, Banks' history is what makes this so intriguing, as is the one big question: is he ready and willing to commit?

    He wasn't in the spring, which is ultimately why he wasn't on the World Cup roster. After joining the USMNT in the fall for friendlies, Banks asked out of March camp to mull over his options amid Germany interest. Unfortunately for Banks, that decision was followed up by a downturn in playing time. He played just one game in April and May combined, coming off the bench for 29 minutes in a 4-0 loss to Union Berlin in May.

    The thing with Banks is that he could be potentially game-changing for the USMNT. While there are some good centerback prospects on the horizon, it doesn't seem any quite have the potential to be great like Banks does. Can he make that leap and, if he does, can he make it in a USMNT shirt?

    For Pochettino, whose focus is so heavy on culture, a Banks return would likely require a major commitment and a mea culpa, but he's a prospect that's worth it, for sure.

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  • Julian Hall USMNT 2025Getty Images

    Julian Hall, New York Red Bulls

    Another dual national, although this one is in a different situation. Poland are flirting with the New York Red Bulls star, who has generally remained steadfast to American soccer. If he's overlooked in the fall, could that change?

    Even aside from all of that, Hall has earned a look on merit. He's got nine goals and four assists in just under 1,600 MLS minutes this season, putting him behind only San Jose Earthquakes attacker Preston Judd for most goals and assists by an American player. At just 18, Hall has truly broken out in MLS, earning an All-Star selection, and is due for an international chance.

    Competition for attacking spots is fierce, particularly if Pochettino sees Hall as a No. 9. Perhaps he can play out wide, though, due to the relative lack of depth in the wing positions. Either way, Hall is a player with the potential to really contribute in 2030, so it's a good idea to get him going.

  • Zavier Gozo, RSLGetty

    Zavier Gozo, Real Salt Lake-Crystal Palace

    Speaking of attacking talent, Gozo has shown plenty of that. The Real Salt Lake/soon-to-be Crystal Palace star earned an All-Star nod as one of MLS' best players. He's just 19.

    Capable of playing as a winger or a wingback, Gozo answers a bunch of questions for Pochettino. That's why he was actually pretty damn close to making the World Cup squad despite having zero caps to his name. Gozo was named to the preliminary list and, while it didn't quite work out in time, it showed how close he was.

    Because of that, Gozo seems like an obvious call-up this fall. The big question will be where he fits in the U.S. system and who he'll be competing with for minutes over the next few years.

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  • Red Bull New York v Columbus CrewGetty Images Sport

    Adri Mehmeti, New York Red Bulls

    There is a real chance that Mehmeti becomes a midfielder unlike any American soccer has seen. His ability to read the game at just 17 is downright scary, which is why it's easy to see Mehmeti as a cornerstone of the USMNT midfield for a long time.

    Could that time begin soon? Possibly. It's a lot to ask of a 17-year-old midfielder, but Mehmeti could rise to the challenges that come with playing at the international level. He's been compared to Sergio Busquets, and he's hailed for his ability to be a metronome and keep things ticking. If that translates to the international level, and particularly if it translates soon, what an asset he will be for the USMNT.

    There will be growing pains, and there will be moments where he has to adjust to the speed of the game, but if you believe he's a potential cornerstone, those growing pains are worth it.


  • Atlanta United FC v New England RevolutionGetty Images Sport

    Peyton Miller, New England Revolutions and Luca Bombino, San Diego FC

    We'll group these two fullbacks together.

    Bombino is 20, and Miller is 18, and both have established themselves as legitimate starters in MLS at left back. For several years, that position has been something of a one-man show for the USMNT, one fronted by Antonee Robinson. However, with Robinson set to turn 29 this week and now with a longer list of injury issues, it's time to think about the succession plan. Based on potential, Bombino and Miller seem the most likely successors.

    So look for one of them, at least, to get a chance to establish himself early in the cycle as the U.S. looks to fill a position of need.

  • Cavan Sullivan Philadelphia Union 2026Getty

    Ones to keep an eye on

    In addition to those above, there are several young players worth mentioning as future USMNT options, although they'll first need a bit more seasoning before making that leap.

    Cavan Sullivan and Mathis Albert, two of the top attacking prospects American soccer has seen, are among them. Sullivan continues to fight for minutes with the Philadelphia Union before making his big leap to Europe when he turns 18. Albert is already there and is seemingly on the fringes of the Borussia Dortmund first team. History tells us that, if Albert does make that first-team breakthrough, his USMNT debut won't come long after.

    In goal, Diego Kochen is one to watch given his Barcelona education, but he'll first need some seasoning on loan at Lyngby this season. Kochen trained with the USMNT this summer, as did fellow rising goalkeepers Julian Eyestone and Andrew Rick, who are also worth a mention as players to watch.

    Finally, keep an eye on Rokas Pukstas, who seems poised to take his next step in Europe after really making his name in Croatia.