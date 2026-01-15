Yassine Bounou is Morocco's hero! Al-Hilal goalkeeper denies Nigeria in nerve-shredding AFCON penalty shootout as Atlas Lions book place in final

Morocco kept alive their hope of winning the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) for the first time in 50 years after beating Nigeria 4-2 in the penalty shootout following a goalless draw in both the regulation and extra time on Wednesday night.

The Atlas Lions, as expected, started the match as the better side thanks to cheers and roars from the thousands of their fans who had filled the stadium to the brim.

Brahim Diaz, who has been in good form in the competition, having found the back of the net five times already, made his first attempt in the ninth minute, but he just couldn't hit the target from a good position in the enemy's territory.

Nigeria responded in the 15th minute as Ademola Lookman tested Moroccan goalkeeper Bono, who did well to ensure the ball didn't get past him.

Morocco's massive chance fell to Noussair Mazraoui in the 40th minute as he managed to get past his markers and was sure to find the target. Still, Chippa United goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali made an amazing stop to deny the Manchester United right-back.

Nwabali was called into action once again just seven minutes after the restart, but this time around from Abde Ezzalzouli, who was allowed to control the ball in the 18-yard box before taking a shot.

In the first half, Victor Osimhen, uncharacteristically, struggled to compose himself when it mattered, and this struggle was evident again in the 67th minute when he was played into the area but took too long to make a decision, resulting in a loss of possession and a missed chance.

The Super Eagles were lucky not to concede from a corner with 13 minutes to go as Ayoub El Kaabi's header, from the set-piece flew inches wide of the right post.

Nwabali was there again to save his teammates' blushes in the 83rd minute as Ezzalzouli tried to place the ball in the bottom right corner; however, the custodian was there to do his job effectively.

With no goal in the two halves, the match was extended to extra time.

There were a few chances in the extra time as every team played cautiously, avoiding conceding in that critical time. It explains why the two sides had to be separated by the post-match penalties.

After good takes by both Neil El Aynaoui and Paul Onuachu for Morocco and Nigeria, respectively, both Nwabali - who was a target for Kaizer Chiefs before the start of the 2024/25 season- and Bono stepped up to deny Hamza Igamane and Ademola Lookman.

The hosts scored the remaining spot-kicks through Eliesse Ben Seghir, Achraf Hakimi, and Youssef En Nesyri

Nigeria responded via Fisayo Dele-Bashiru, but Bruno Onyemaechi couldn't beat the Atlas Lions' custodian to see the hosts advance to the final.