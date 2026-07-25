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Yan Diomande RB Leipzig 2025Getty Images
Adhe Makayasa

Yan Diomande makes final transfer decision as Real Madrid join Arsenal and Liverpool in race for £100m RB Leipzig star

Transfers
Y. Diomande
RB Leipzig
Real Madrid
LaLiga
Arsenal
Premier League
Bundesliga
Liverpool

RB Leipzig winger Yan Diomande has outlined his transfer preference amid mounting interest from Real Madrid, PSG, Arsenal, and Liverpool. The £100m-rated Ivory Coast international impressed during a breakout season in Germany and at the 2026 World Cup, leaving him keen on a summer departure despite Leipzig's public stance that he is not for sale.

  • Diomande signals summer exit

    Leipzig winger Diomande has reportedly made his final decision regarding his next destination amid a fierce transfer battle involving PSG, Liverpool, Arsenal and Madrid. According to The Athletic, Los Blancos have even opened direct negotiations with Leipzig to sign the £100 million-rated winger after he registered 12 goals and eight assists in the Bundesliga and impressed in leading Ivory Coast to the last 32 of the 2026 World Cup. Despite Leipzig sporting director Marcel Schafer insisting the player is going nowhere, Diomande remains hopeful of finalising a move this summer.


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  • Yan Diomande RB Leipzig 2025Getty Images

    Winger outlines transfer stance

    Asked about the speculation surrounding interest from Europe's elite during the World Cup, the young Ivorian star openly confirmed his expectation to leave Leipzig while leaving negotiations in his agent's hands.

    Speaking to reporters, he stated: "First of all I think, like I said, my dream is playing for my country, and to make history with my country. I don't have Instagram anymore. I don't have TikTok as well, so I can't see anything! But I expect to leave, of course. And I have an agent, he's going to manage the rest. But for me, the most important thing right now is the focus on the World Cup with my country."

    Meanwhile, regarding his boyhood club, Diomande previously told French media: "Paris Saint-Germain is a team I've loved since I was little. I think my father was a PSG supporter. It's a team I admire as a football fan."

  • Mourinho enters transfer race

    A separate report from TEAMtalkclaims that Diomande's primary preference remains a move to PSG, though the winger is open to joining Madrid if the French giants fail to agree a fee with Leipzig. The race has intensified further after the Spanish giants, now led by new manager Jose Mourinho, entered the frame for the attacker as part of their squad overhaul. Elsewhere, Arsenal have also joined the pursuit after their attempt to sign Morgan Rogers from Aston Villa ended in failure.

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  • YAN DIOMANDE RB LEIPZIG Getty Images

    Leipzig demand premium fee

    Diomande has now returned to pre-season training with Leipzig following his post-World Cup break. PSG are expected to submit a formal offer swiftly to prevent Madrid or the Premier League duo from hijacking the deal for their top target. Leipzig hold a strong negotiating position and are adamant they will only part ways with their prized asset if a suitor meets his valuation.