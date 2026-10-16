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Yan Diomande handed golden opportunity to replace Vinicius Jr as Jose Mourinho faces Real Madrid selection dilemma
An opening on the left wing
Madrid are preparing for a significant reshuffle in attack following a controversial moment of indiscipline from Vinicius. The Brazilian winger has been handed a four-match suspension following a hair-pulling incident involving Villarreal's Nathan Saliba.
This lengthy ban creates an immediate vacancy on the left side of the pitch. It comes at a crucial time for the club as they navigate a busy domestic schedule. However, this setback for the Brazilian presents a golden opportunity for Diomande. According to Mundo Deportivo, the 19-year-old will now step into the spotlight to prove his worth on the biggest stage.
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Justifying a massive price tag
Diomande arrived at the Santiago Bernabeu burdened by massive expectations after costing the Spanish giants a staggering €146 million. Until now, the highly-rated youngster has largely been forced to wait patiently behind the club's number seven.
The teenager has made a steady start to life in the Spanish capital, registering one goal and two assists in ten appearances across all competitions. His influence on the pitch has been growing progressively with every passing week.
Even before the fateful clash against Villarreal, a growing chorus of voices around the club were beginning to call for Diomande to start ahead of his team-mate. Now, with the path cleared, he can operate in his preferred position without direct competition.
Earning the manager's trust
With Vini's suspension, Diomande is the undisputed leading candidate to take control of the left flank. Ultimately, the final decision does not rest in the hands of the public, but rather with manager Jose Mourinho. The Portuguese tactician must now decide exactly how to deploy his expensive attacking asset.
Having brought Diomande back into the starting lineup for the recent 4-3 comeback victory over AS Roma in the Champions League, the manager is highly likely to field the Ivorian international from the start once again this weekend.
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A defining run of fixtures
If everything goes according to plan, Diomande will have a sustained run of games to cement his status as a vital first-team player. The schedule offers a perfect platform for the young forward to build momentum.
Madrid face upcoming domestic tests against Sevilla, Racing, and Valencia. These fixtures will serve as important stepping stones for the 19-year-old to find his rhythm.
The ultimate showcase will arrive on October 25, when Real Madrid travel to Camp Nou for El Clasico. A standout performance against Barcelona would unequivocally justify his massive transfer fee and potentially reshape the attacking hierarchy permanently.
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