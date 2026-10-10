AFP
'I have a soft spot' - Xabi Alonso heaps praise on 'generous' Moises Caicedo as Chelsea star returns for Bournemouth clash
Alonso reveals midfield 'soft spot'
Alonso has detailed the significant impact Caicedo has on the Chelsea squad, confirming that the former Brighton man is fully prepared to return to action. Having been limited to just one substitute appearance this season due to injury, the international break provided a crucial window for the 24-year-old to regain his full sharpness at Cobham.
Speaking to the media, the Spaniard admitted he has a natural affinity for players who operate in his former position. "With the midfielders, I have a soft spot, and with Moi, for sure," Alonso said.
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The glue holding Chelsea together
The manager explained that the entire dressing room benefits from the midfielder's presence, not just because of his technical ability but due to his selfless nature on the pitch. Alonso believes Caicedo is the glue that holds the Chelsea midfield together. The coach noted that the Ecuadorian provides a vital sense of equilibrium to the starting XI, though he insisted that the player is still in a developmental phase of his career under the new regime at Stamford Bridge.
Alonso elaborated on the player's influence, stating: "We are all happier when we see Moi on the pitch. Not just myself, his team-mates as well. They are happy to see him not just because he’s a great player; everyone loves Moi because of how generous he is with his effort, how much he helps each of the team-mates, and how important he is."
“He has a very important role in the team because of the balance he gives, because of the many qualities he has, and he's in a moment where he needs to keep growing, to keep learning."
Unlocking tactical vision
Alonso expressed great excitement about guiding the team’s emerging talent, emphasizing a hands-on approach to his development. Following every match, the manager sits down with the player to review video footage, carefully breaking down both standout moments and areas that need refinement. These post-game sessions are designed to elevate the player's tactical vision and positional awareness. By consistently analyzing performances together, Alonso aims to build the player's confidence while deepening his overall understanding of the game.
"I'm really excited about working with him and having him on the pitch and after each game, getting together and seeing the good things, the bad things, to make him feel confident and to make him feel that he's improving his game understanding," the manager added.
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Injury boost for Palmer and James
The news regarding Caicedo is part of a wider fitness boost for the Blues as they prepare to host the Cherries. Alonso confirmed that several key figures who were forced to withdraw from international duty, including Cole Palmer and Reece James, have been training well and are available for selection this weekend.
While Palmer struggled with fitness during the previous match against Brentford, the three-week hiatus has allowed him to recover without being rushed. Alonso noted that the goal for the England international is to ensure he is enjoying his football while playing at 100 per cent physical capacity, suggesting the playmaker is now in a much better place.
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