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Xabi Alonso hails Jordan Henderson's elite mentality and outlines Chelsea vision for veteran midfielder
Alonso hails Henderson's 'elite' work ethic
Alonso has singled out Henderson for high praise, lauding the veteran midfielder's "great personality" and elite dedication following his long-awaited debut for the Blues. Rather than resting during the subsequent break in fixtures, Henderson has been putting in the hard yards on the training pitch. Alonso revealed that the midfielder actively declined extra time off, determined to acclimatise to his new team-mates and get up to speed with the Spaniard's demanding tactical system.
Speaking to the media ahead of the match against Bournemouth, Alonso expressed his satisfaction with the veteran’s work ethic and desire to contribute immediately. "He didn't want many days off," the Spaniard revealed. "For him it was important to have the feeling of being back on the pitch after missing pre-season, missing the first games, and to feel how his arm was feeling and to have that confidence."
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Intensity over sharpness
Despite a lack of match sharpness, Henderson's stamina stood out. He navigated the full game against the Bees, a milestone that his manager believes will be the catalyst for his Chelsea career. The Chelsea boss highlighted the importance of getting those first full minutes under Henderson's belt, especially while maintaining such a demanding tempo and intensity throughout the match.
"It was important to unlock those first minutes on the pitch. That he was playing that tempo, that intensity for 90 minutes, it was good, and I think that now it will be getting better," Alonso explained.
The veteran's crucial impact on and off the pitch
Alonso remains confident that Henderson’s influence on the pitch will expand as he becomes more accustomed to the team's tactical requirements. Beyond tactical fit, the manager emphasized the essential role of character within the squad, praising Henderson’s strong personality and rich league experience. With additional time together, Henderson is successfully integrating into the group and building strong connections with his teammates.
"We need the right players in terms of quality, in terms of personality, and Hendo has great personality, great experience in the league. Now we have had more time with him, he can connect very well with the players," the manager added.
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A valuable signing for Chelsea
Having completed a free transfer to Chelsea earlier in the summer following an impressive 2025-26 campaign where he made 34 appearances for Brentford, England international Henderson brings a wealth of experience to Stamford Bridge. His illustrious career spans hundreds of domestic matches played both in England and abroad, establishing him as a proven competitor at the top level.
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