'I don't guarantee anything' - Xabi Alonso issues major DOUBLE transfer update as Enzo Fernandez nears British record Man City move

Chelsea maintained their winning start to the Premier League campaign with a thrilling 4-3 victory over Brighton, but the spotlight remains firmly on their transfer activity. Alonso opted to leave Fernandez out of his matchday squad for the second consecutive fixture, following a similar absence against Luton in the Carabao Cup midweek.

The Argentine midfielder has reportedly agreed terms with Manchester City, while Chelsea are understood to be demanding a staggering £130 million British-record package to let their star midfielder leave.

However, any move would also depend on Chelsea securing an adequate replacement. The Blues are anticipating further incomings and have reportedly agreed terms with Monaco midfielder Lamine Camara as they prepare for Fernandez's potential departure.



