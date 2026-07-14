Xabi Alonso reveals stance on Enzo Fernandez sale as Chelsea star continues to be linked with Real Madrid transfer

Despite ongoing transfer speculation, Chelsea maintain a strong negotiating position as the 25-year-old remains under a long-term contract until June 2032. Fernandez has played a key role in helping Argentina qualify for the semi-finals of the 2026 World Cup, and will embark on his post-tournament holiday at the end of July.

Alonso’s primary focus is now geared towards restoring a winning mentality and returning the club to the upper echelons of domestic football. He also outlined his grand ambitions to guide the club back into European competition: "That's a goal but to reach that goal you need to do many right things. To be part of that process, how we want to play, how we want to see ourselves, how we want to approach a game wherever we go - that's my job, that's what I'm really looking forward to. But for sure we want to be there."

He added a note of optimism regarding the fresh start being implemented by his coaching staff: "After last year, we are starting from zero... Some new faces from the staff, from the manager. But they are really keen on what we are doing. You see that the energy is good. The excitement is there."