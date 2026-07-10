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Xabi Alonso 'really excited' by Chelsea's potential as new coach promises 'good things will come'
Alonso launches Chelsea project
Chelsea have embarked on a new era under the leadership of Alonso, who has signed a four-year contract at Stamford Bridge. The Spanish coach was brought in by BlueCo to spearhead a long-term project following a disappointing 2025-26 season, during which the Blues finished 10th in the Premier League and failed to secure qualification for European competition. Alonso promptly gathered the majority of his squad members at Cobham on Thursday to initiate an intense pre-season programme aimed at restoring the glories of the London club.
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Tactician demands culture shift
In his first public remarks since taking the reins, the former Real Madrid manager emphasised that hard work and total dedication are non-negotiable to forge a new winning culture within the squad. Alonso stated: "You can't hold back anything, everything is for the team. Hard work is a must. We need to create that culture, it starts here in a daily process at Cobham."
He also admitted he is highly motivated by the group of players currently at his disposal as he looks to implement an attractive brand of football. The former midfielder added: "The potential of the team and squad made me really excited, to find a squad to work with, create a football idea, bring excitement to the stadium and connect with the fans.
"It feels great, but it's a big honour. To be part of this great club that is one of the best in the world with great success in the last decades, and it's a big privilege to be a part, and now it's looking forward to the challenge."
Reconnecting with Stamford Bridge
Aware that the Stamford Bridge atmosphere has faded due to supporter frustration towards the club's owners in recent seasons, Alonso promised to restore that harmony. He believes that long-term success can only be achieved if there is a strong emotional bond and synergy between the team on the pitch and the fans.
Alonso stressed his commitment to rebuilding that togetherness: "I know the energy that this stadium has and we need to create that energy and this bond with all the parts."
He also sent a direct message to the Blues supporters: "The message is we want to share that belief that good things will come if we are together and we create this strength, it has to come from us to bring the energy, but together, we can achieve great things in the coming years."
Alonso also feels that his move to the Premier League has come at the perfect time: "It’s the right timing for me, after my experience in Germany and in Spain. I was always excited about trying some time in the Premier League, and it came at the right moment, in the right club, with a good opportunity and feeling, and the Premier League is exciting."
- AFP
Familiar foe awaits Alonso
Alonso will face an immediate test of his credentials when leading Chelsea in their 2026-27 Premier League opener in a West London derby against Fulham on Monday, August 24. Interestingly, the clash at Craven Cottage will bring him face-to-face with former Liverpool team-mate Alvaro Arbeloa, who has also just been appointed as the new manager of the Cottagers. This prestigious encounter serves as a crucial competitive debut for the Spanish tacticians, who each moved to the capital after leaving the Santiago Bernabeu.
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