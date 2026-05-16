Xabi Alonso is on his way! Chelsea reach full agreement with ex-Real Madrid manager on long-term contract

According to The Athletic, Chelsea have moved swiftly to appoint Alonso as their permanent successor to Liam Rosenior following weeks of speculation. The former Real Madrid head coach visited London last week to finalise terms on a four-year deal, with an official announcement expected imminently. Alonso’s appointment brings a sense of much-needed clarity to Stamford Bridge ahead of the summer transfer window and the 2026 World Cup.

The move marks a Premier League return for the former Liverpool midfielder, who famously lifted the Champions League trophy in 2005. Despite a tumultuous seven-month stint at Real Madrid that ended in January, Chelsea’s hierarchy is banking on the tactical brilliance Alonso displayed at Bayer Leverkusen, where he orchestrated an unbeaten domestic campaign to secure the 2023-24 Bundesliga title.