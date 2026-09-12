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'We got what we deserved' - Xabi Alonso admits Chelsea must improve following Hull City setback
Alonso demands more from disappointing Blues
Xabi Alonso did not hold back in his post-match analysis after seeing his Chelsea side surrender their advantage at Stamford Bridge. It marked the second consecutive league game in which the Blues failed to hold onto a lead, having suffered a similar fate last weekend when Morgan Rogers' opener was overturned in a 2-1 defeat to Arsenal. The Spaniard expressed significant frustration with the lack of consistency shown by his players, suggesting that a brief period of dominance was nowhere near enough to secure three points in the Premier League.
Speaking to BBC Sport after the final whistle, the former Bayer Leverkusen boss stated: 'We're disappointed with the result. We wanted to win. We have to be disappointed with some parts of the performance especially when we had the lead. We were too soft for the equaliser. We can do much better. Playing well for 15 to 20 minutes is not enough. You have to be on your top for 90 minutes. There are times we're not able to keep that momentum and intensity. We could have done more for sure because we had chances.'
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Defensive lapses prove costly at the Bridge
The game started brightly for the hosts when Rogers fired past Konstantinos Tzolakis to open the scoring after just seven minutes. However, Chelsea's advantage quickly unravelled due to costly defensive lapses. Jorrel Hato misjudged a bouncing ball inside his own penalty box to gift Mohamed Belloumi an equalizer, before the Algerian winger pounced again moments later with a strike that deflected off Levi Colwill to put Hull City ahead, before Joao Pedro later salvaged a point for the Blues by smashing Cole Palmer's setup into the roof of the net.
Reflecting on the nature of the contest and the missed opportunities to take all three points, Alonso admitted his side were fortunate not to lose while also lamenting their inability to convert late pressure into a victory. 'We had one or two good chances to get the winner but you're still open,' the manager explained. 'Not happy. We can do better. We got what we deserved.'
New era requires time and control
Despite the setback, Alonso remained focused on the long-term project currently underway in West London. The Blues had enjoyed a flying start to the campaign with high-scoring wins over Fulham 3-2 and Brighton 4-3, before momentum stalled with a 2-1 defeat to Arsenal and Saturday's draw. With a revamped playing squad and a fresh coaching staff, the manager emphasised that building a cohesive unit is a gradual process, noting that the lack of control seen against Hull is a symptom of a team still finding its identity under his leadership.
'We need to be more solid and be more controlled. New players and new staff. This is the process. In a few months I'm sure we'll be able to control better,' Alonso added, urging patience as he integrates his summer signings.
- AFP
International break offers Chelsea chance to reset
Chelsea will now turn their attention to Friday's trip to face Brentford away from home, their final fixture before the international break. The upcoming pause in the domestic schedule will afford Alonso valuable time to regroup and refine his tactical setup before the Blues resume their Premier League campaign against Bournemouth at Stamford Bridge on October 10.
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