Xabi Alonso confirms interest in Alejandro Garnacho as Chelsea prepare to sell winger a year after move from Man Utd

Alonso has signaled that Garnacho’s Chelsea career is effectively over after just one underwhelming season. Speaking on the player's future, the newly appointed manager refused to offer any guarantees that the former Man United star would be part of his plans moving forward, noting that discussions with the club's hierarchy regarding a transfer are already at an advanced stage.

Confirming that the winger is attracting interest from elsewhere, particularly from Serie A outfit Roma, Alonso remained cryptic but honest about the current state of play. “The situation is we have spoken with the sports directors, and there’s an interest in him from other clubs. So let’s see how it develops, but hopefully it finishes in the best possible ways for all parties,” Alonso told reporters, in comments carried by The Telegraph.



