Wrexham agree £3m deal to sign Preston captain Ben Whiteman as Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney flex financial muscles again

Wrexham have moved to significantly strengthen their midfield options ahead of the new campaign by agreeing a £3 million fee for Preston North End skipper Whiteman - Per talkSPORT.

The 30-year-old is set to bring his five-and-a-half-year association with the Lilywhites to a close, moving to North Wales in a deal that highlights the continued ambition of co-owners Reynolds and McElhenney.

Whiteman has been a mainstay at Deepdale, leading the side for the past two seasons, but is now poised to spearhead the Red Dragons' charge as they look to build on last season's seventh-place finish in the second tier.

The move represents a major statement of intent from the Welsh side, who narrowly missed out on the play-offs last term. By securing one of the most consistent performers in the division, Phil Parkinson is addressing the need for leadership and technical quality in the middle of the park.







