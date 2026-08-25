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Wrexham close in on £2m Man City signing Issa Kabore as Phil Parkinson adds fourth summer recruit
Red Dragons secure familiar face in £2m deal
Red Dragons secure familiar face in £2m deal
Phil Parkinson is poised to welcome a familiar face back to the Racecourse Ground as Wrexham have reached an agreement with Manchester City for the permanent transfer of Kabore, as per talkSPORT.
The 25-year-old Burkina Faso international spent last season on loan with the Welsh club, where he quickly established himself as a vital component of the defensive unit. During his temporary stint, Kabore made 32 appearances across all competitions and showcased his creative flair from the flanks by registering eight assists, including three in his first two league matches.
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Significant investment for Wrexham
The deal represents a significant investment for the Red Dragons as they continue their ascent through the English football pyramid under the ownership of Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney.
Kabore has been on the books at Manchester City for over six years, originally joining the Premier League giants from Belgian side KV Mechelen in July 2020.
However, despite his long association with the Etihad Stadium, he never made a competitive appearance for The Cityzens, instead embarking on seven different loan spells to gain experience across Europe before finding a home in North Wales.
Parkinson continues aggressive summer recruitment
Once the formalities of the Kabore transfer are finalised, he will become the fourth new arrival of what has been a high-spending summer for the League One graduates. The recruitment drive began with the acquisition of Danny Imray from Crystal Palace, who has already made an impact by scoring an equaliser against Watford. The club then moved for Preston North End captain Ben Whiteman, a signing that caused significant friction at Deepdale.
Adding to the defensive reinforcements, Wrexham also secured the services of highly-rated goalkeeper Anthony Patterson was signed from Sunderland for a fee in the region of £8m. The arrival of Kabore for £2m further underlines the financial muscle Wrexham are prepared to flex as they look to build a squad capable of competing at the top end of the Championship table.
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Huge tests ahead at the Racecourse Ground
Kabore’s arrival comes at a crucial juncture for the club as they prepare for a high-profile clash against Birmingham City on Friday evening. The match, scheduled for an 8pm kick-off, will serve as a measuring stick for Wrexham’s progress against another side with lofty ambitions.
Beyond the immediate fixture list, Wrexham’s hierarchy continues to be linked with even more audacious moves before the transfer window slams shut. There are reports that the club could yet smash their transfer record again to secure top-tier talent, ensuring that the global spotlight remains firmly fixed on the Racecourse Ground.
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