Ryan Reynolds Rob McElhenney WrexhamGetty/GOAL
Aditya Gokhale

Wrexham discover FA Cup first round opponents as Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney's side face familiar faces

WrexhamLeague OneFA CupHarrogate Town vs WrexhamHarrogate Town

Wrexham have discovered they will face a familiar foe in the form of League Two side Harrogate Town in the first round of the FA Cup.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Wrexham find out FA Cup first-round clash
  • Will face League Two side Harrogate Town
  • Clash set for November 2 at Wetherby Road
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱
Article continues below