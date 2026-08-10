Wrexham agree club-record £8m transfer for Sunderland goalkeeper Anthony Patterson

Phil Parkinson’s side are showing no signs of slowing down their ambitious ascent through the English football pyramid, with the North Wales club striking an £8million deal with Sunderland for goalkeeper Patterson, according totalkSPORT.

The move represents a significant statement of intent as Wrexham prepare for another grueling campaign in the Championship, signaling that the Hollywood-owned club is ready to spend big to secure top-tier talent.

Patterson, who has been a long-term target for the recruitment team at the Racecourse Ground, was granted permission to discuss personal terms and undergo his medical after the Black Cats accepted the lucrative offer.



