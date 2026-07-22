‘It was one world’ - How an imperfect World Cup united fans from across the globe

The fans in the Boston coffee shop, by every metric, looked pretty English. Their unmistakable accents and Three Lions tattoos were easy giveaways. And if that wasn’t enough, one of them was wearing an England tracksuit.

There were context clues, too: later that day, England were due to play Ghana at Boston Stadium. This was matchday, and the duo was stopping in for a morning coffee - no doubt in preparation for a glut of beer.

They were approached by an affable woman, walking her dog. In the politest but most distinctly Boston voice possible, she remarked to the two men:

“We’ve loved having you Scots in Boston these past two weeks!”

The English fans laughed it off, thanked the lady, talked for a while, and walked down the street towards Boston’s South Station. Never mind the good-natured mistaken identity; there was a game to worry about. It was an amusing scene, but one that encapsulated the vibe of this summer. Englishmen were mistaken for Scots. This is usually a sin, a point of argument, the point at which things escalate.

But in North America, it was a silly moment that had a broader point. It didn’t matter that these two guys sounded like they had just walked out of a chippy in East London. Nor did it really matter that the good-natured lady thought they were Scottish. That instance, where one person got it wrong, and everyone had a laugh, was emblematic of a summer in which the world was, momentarily, united.

"The whole tournament was spectacular, in every respect. You had a lot of enthusiasm. You had a lot of really fabulous matches. You had all the worry beforehand that all these new countries coming in would make a mockery of it. Well, they really held their own, with just one or two exceptions, and so that made it exciting,” Alan Rothenberg, former president of U.S. Soccer, told GOAL.