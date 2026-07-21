Now that this is all over, we can sum it up in far too few words. There have been plenty of World Cup think pieces. Yes, we're responsible for a fair few of them. But what if you had to distill the whole tournament down?

That's right, it's time for some awards. And we're talking about a bit of everything here. Yes, it's time for player of the tournament shouts. But it's also about celebrating the Americanness of it all, pointing out the world-class goals and acknowledging the teams that simply did not make the grade.

GOAL presents its World Cup 2026 superlatives, from the sublime to the hilarious to the absolutely dismal...