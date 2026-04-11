Getty Images Sport
World Cup boost for Neymar as Carlo Ancelotti hints he WOULD be willing to take Brazil star to World Cup - under one condition
Ancelotti keeps the door open
Neymar has continued to contend with injury problems since returning from his ACL rupture and missed the opening 10 matches of the campaign following arthroscopy surgery on his left knee in December. He subsequently returned to play, but was left out of the Santos squad several times due to fitness concerns and suspension. However, Ancelotti has clarified that the door remains open for the country's all-time leading goalscorer. Speaking to L’Equipe, the Italian tactician acknowledged Neymar's stature while outlining exactly what the former Barcelona and PSG man needs to do to book his ticket to North America.
- Getty Images Sport
The physical fitness ultimatum
Ancelotti has made it clear that while talent is never in question, physical readiness is the absolute priority for his squad selection. The manager highlighted that there will be no special treatment for big names if they cannot meet the rigorous demands of a major tournament.
“Neymar is capable of coming back. I have said it several times, and it is very clear: I will only call up players who are physically ready," Ancelotti said firmly. “After his knee injury (in December), Neymar has recovered well; he is scoring goals. He needs to keep moving in that direction and improve his fitness. He is on the right path."
A legend under assessment
With 79 goals in 128 matches, Neymar remains a foundational figure in the history of the Selecao, and Ancelotti is well aware of the public desire to see the forward have one last crack at winning the trophy that has eluded him throughout his career. “Neymar is part of, and continues to be part of, the history of Brazilian football. He is very talented, and it is natural that people believe he can help us win the next World Cup. Right now, he is being assessed by the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF), by myself, and he still has two months to show that he has the qualities needed to play in the next World Cup,” the manager explained.
- Getty Images Sport
Crucial domestic fixtures provide the platform
The opportunity for Neymar to prove his worth starts immediately with critical domestic fixtures for Santos. He is expected to lead the line this Saturday in a high-profile Brazilian Championship clash against Atlético-MG at the Vila Belmiro. If Neymar can maintain his current form and avoid any further fitness setbacks, the dream of one last World Cup dance remains very much alive.