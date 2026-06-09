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Roy Keane announces he's moving to Australia if England win World Cup
Pundit reveals tournament dread
The iconic former midfielder made the comedic revelation to Sky Bet. Tuchel’s squad are looking to end a demanding 60-year international title drought at the upcoming tournament in North America. Keane is scheduled to be a pundit in north America, giving him a front-row seat to the historical nightmare he desperately wishes to avoid.
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Keane fears England knockout progress
Despite working for a major British broadcaster, the Irishman was completely unapologetic about his lack of support for the tournament heavyweights. Expressing his true feelings during the preview show, Keane said: “I don’t want England winning it! But obviously, when we’re working over there, and you’re ITV, you want them to do well. And you know they’re going through the knockout games, and when they’re getting through, there’s a bit of excitement.”
Emigration plan firmly set
The pundit's anxiety clearly intensifies the closer the tournament reaches its dramatic conclusion on July 19. Describing his panic during the later tournament stages, Keane added: “And that’s when I start to get worried, when it’s semis and finals. ‘Please, stop now! Get them out now!’”
When subsequently asked by fellow studio analyst Micah Richards if an English triumph would bring him any joy, Keane firmly declared: “No, I’d be emigrating to Australia.”
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Group L challenges await
Tuchel's men conclude their tournament preparations against Costa Rica on Wednesday before flying out to face a difficult opening Group L fixture against Croatia. The Three Lions then face Ghana and Panama as they aim to reach the last 32.
Assessing the group dynamic, Keane noted: “Strangely for England, though, their first game is their hardest one, isn’t it, in their group, Croatia. Because some of the other teams could kind of build up to it. But England are straight in there with Croatia.”