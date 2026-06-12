Protesters clash with riot police outside Estadio Azteca as Mexico's World Cup opener marred by violence

The iconic arena holds a unique place in football folklore as the only stadium to host matches across three separate World Cups, including the 1970 and 1986 finals. While five tournament fixtures are scheduled to take place there, this opening game was unfortunately compromised by deep-seated domestic grievances. On the pitch, Javier Aguirre’s men secured a 2-0 win over South Africa, who finished with nine men after Yaya Sithole and Themba Zwane were sent off.