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World Cup fans BANNED from bringing item into stadium as FIFA U-turns just days before tournament starts
Last-minute policy shift sparks controversy
In a move that has stunned ticket holders, FIFA has updated its official Stadium Code of Conduct to prohibit fans from bringing reusable water bottles into matches. Only three weeks ago, the regulations explicitly stated that "For the avoidance of doubt, empty, transparent, reusable plastic bottles, up to (1 liter in) capacity, may be brought into the Stadium." That clause has now been deleted, replaced by a strict new directive stating: "For the avoidance of doubt, reusable water bottles may not be brought into the stadium."
According to a report by The Athletic, the sudden change comes via emails sent directly to fans, informing them that the previous guidance has been voided as of June 2. This shift leaves supporters without the ability to use stadium water fountains to refill their own containers, despite the tournament being held during the peak of the North American summer. Critics argue the move prioritises commercial interests over fan welfare.
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FIFA explains bottle ban
Defending the decision, world football’s governing body cited safety as the primary motivator for the change. In a statement, FIFA said they made the decision to “prohibit bottles to prevent risk and injury to players and attendees”. They further justified the blanket ban by noting that “Outside bottles are already prohibited at several of these venues for safety considerations, and FIFA is applying this consideration across its tournament stadiums.”
The governing body also emphasised that measures are in place to help fans cope with the heat outside of the seating area, adding: “FIFA works closely with each Host City Committee and local authorities on heat mitigation factors for fans traveling to the stadium, which can include resources such as misting stations, fans, hydration stations, cooling tents, and more around the stadium footprint. Inside the stadium footprint, pricing for water bottles for the FIFA World Cup 2026 will remain consistent with other events held at each stadium.”
Supporters groups hit back at 'money-grab'
The reaction from fan groups has been swift and scathing, with many questioning the timing of the announcement so close to the tournament's kick-off. A spokesperson for the Football Supporters’ Association told The Athletic: “Yet again with this World Cup, it is fans last and not fans first. The heat and humidity is a real concern for fans’ welfare, it should be this that is FIFA’s main focus and not the ability to sell more bottled water at inflated prices.”
The Free Lions England fans' embassy also took to social media to voice their frustration over the lack of transparency. In a post on X, the group said: “What next? Sun cream banned and fans forced to buy it in stadiums? For all of the effort they are going to with 'drinks breaks' for the players, this is such a strange, late change. In all of our discussions, free water availability in stadiums was a key one and we were assured by FIFA that this would be the case and that fans will have the ability to bring their own water bottle... Naturally, the immediate thought from supporters is this is just the latest money-grab. We hope the water fountains in stadiums will still be free, hopefully you aren’t charged in the queue!”
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Extreme heat remains a major concern
Scientific data suggests that the heat will be more than just an inconvenience for those attending games in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. A report from World Weather Attribution (WWA) predicted that approximately 26 of the 104 games are likely to be played when the host city’s Wet Bulb Global Temperature (WBGT) exceeds 26 degrees Celsius. Within the medical community, there are fears that restricting water access could lead to an increase in heat-related illnesses among the thousands of travelling supporters.
While players will benefit from mandatory hydration breaks of three minutes per half and climate-controlled benches, fans are left with few exemptions. The only liquids permitted into the stadiums under the new rules are “baby milk and sterilised water in containers” or liquids required for verified medical reasons. As the tournament approaches, the pressure is on FIFA to ensure that their policy does not prevent fans from staying safe in the sun.