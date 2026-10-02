'He's suffered too much' - William Saliba return date set as Arsenal star makes major injury breakthrough

Saliba is finally making strides in his physical rehabilitation after avoiding surgery on a troublesome back issue. The 25-year-old was ruled out for an extended period in July following an abrupt early exit during France’s World Cup semi-final defeat to eventual champions Spain.

Instead of going under the knife, the centre-back has undergone an intensive, daily programme of massages and physiotherapy at Arsenal. Club medical staff have deliberately taken a cautious approach, finally allowing the defender to transition from cycling to running.

According to L'Equipe, Saliba relied heavily on painkillers to navigate the latter stages of the previous campaign and the World Cup. The physical toll was severe, often leaving him unable to move freely for up to two days after a match.



