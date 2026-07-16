getty
Will Thomas Tuchel resign as England manager? Three Lions boss faces brutal press conference after World Cup semi-final loss to Argentina
Tuchel's tactical changes resulted in defeat
Tuchel shouldered responsibility after England's 2-1 World Cup semi-final defeat to Argentina. England led through Anthony Gordon before the manager switched to a back five, a decision that allowed Argentina to dominate possession and score twice late on. The Three Lions boss admitted the tactical change failed to produce the desired effect. Rather than protecting the lead, his side lost momentum as Argentina grew into the game and completed the comeback.
The boss remains in charge of the Three Lions
Despite the disappointment of missing out on England's first World Cup final since 1966, Tuchel's position appears secure. According to the BBC, FA chief executive Mark Bullingham has given his full backing to the former Chelsea and Bayern Munich manager, and Tuchel is expected to remain in charge until Euro 2028. In addition, Tuchel also emphasised that he would not resign from his position.
"We keep on going with the contract until the home Euros," Tuchel admitted. "I'm looking forward to that even though right now it's difficult to look that far ahead.
"A lot of big football nations are eliminated before the semi-final, so it is an achievement. No-one wants to hear that at the moment; me neither because we demand the most of ourselves. That's just the nature of being competitive."
Tuchel accepts blame after tactical gamble backfires
Tuchel reflected on the tactical change that ultimately failed to preserve England's advantage. While accepting criticism, he insisted the decision was made in response to the way the game was unfolding.
"We decided to go to a back five because the gaps were far too open. Argentina played with more risk, played with more rhythm and played with the feeling maybe that they had nothing to lose any more, which freed them up and pulled us back," he explained.
"Because we obviously played suddenly with a feeling that we had a lot to lose. Of course the responsibility is on the coach and if it doesn’t go well it’s easy to say it was wrong."
However, the England manager still praised his players despite the painful defeat, saying: "At the moment no regrets. The team gave everything and we were very very close. We deserved to be up 1-0. We played one of our better matches, maybe our best match under the circumstances. The team was top – we couldn’t bring it over the line."
- (C)Getty Images
England aim to finish on a high
England's hopes of winning the World Cup are over, but Tuchel's side still have one match remaining. They will face France in Saturday's third-place play-off, with victory securing the bronze medal and the Three Lions' best men's World Cup finish since lifting the trophy on home soil in 1966.
Add as preferred source on Google
ENJOYED THIS STORY?
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting