When will Lionel Messi return to Inter Miami? Can Robert Lewandowski transform Chicago Fire? Five questions as MLS returns from its World Cup break

MLS and its fans have spent years looking toward the 2026 World Cup as the moment when some of the USMNT’s biggest names might finally start coming home. Thus far, that anticipated post-tournament rush has not really materialized.
NYCFC reportedly have serious interest in Christian Pulisic, who is entering the final guaranteed year of his contract with Milan. But the Italian club also holds an option to keep him through 2028 and has reportedly made it clear that he is not for sale. At 27, and with plenty of high-level European soccer still ahead of him, there does not appear to be an obvious sporting reason for Pulisic to make the move just yet.
Weston McKennie, meanwhile, effectively removed himself from the conversation by signing a new Juventus deal through 2030. No other major domino has fallen, either. For all of the talk about the World Cup creating a natural homecoming point for this generation, most of the USMNT’s established European-based players appear comfortable staying exactly where they are.
There has, however, been some movement further down the depth chart. Orlando City are reportedly finalizing the return of Dike, a fringe USMNT striker who became a star in MLS before leaving the club for West Brom in 2022. Injuries repeatedly disrupted his four-and-a-half years in England, and a return to familiar surroundings might be exactly what he needs to restart his career. It is not the kind of blockbuster American signing MLS may have envisioned after the World Cup, but it is still a sensible move for both player and club.
There is still time for that to change. The MLS secondary transfer window only opened this week and will remain open until Sept. 2, while business across Europe is also beginning to accelerate. More deals will be discussed, and perhaps one of the bigger names can be tempted. For now, though, the great USMNT homecoming remains more theory than reality.