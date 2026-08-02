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Will Arsenal sign Vinicius Junior? Mikel Arteta reacts to sensational transfer links as Gunners plot 'ambitious' summer moves
Arteta addresses transfer links amid Vinicius rumours
The Arsenal boss has remained coy when questioned about a potential move for Real Madrid superstar Vinicius Junior, yet he sent a clear message regarding the club's intent. Speaking after the Gunners’ convincing 4-1 pre-season victory over Girona, the Spaniard emphasised that the North London side are ready to be aggressive in their pursuit of new talent.
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'Expect to have movements'
When asked directly about the possibility of signing the Brazilian winger, Arteta was careful with his words but made his objectives known. "Well we are really active, trying to improve and evolve the team. That's clear," Arteta said. "We expect to have movements in the next few weeks, obviously, because we want to get better like anybody else.
"And you can just see it. The transfer market and our opponents, what we are doing - we won't sit still. And we are very ambitious in what we want to do.
"The margins are very small. And because we want to get better and the level is going to increase, we need to increase the competition internally. We need to make sure we identify the things that we don't have in the team, to have bigger margins. And that's the way we have to think."
Gunners prepared for record-breaking investment
The interest in Vinicius Junior comes at a time when the 26-year-old’s future in the Spanish capital looks increasingly uncertain. With only one year remaining on his current deal at the Bernabeu, reports suggest that Arsenal are prepared to shatter their wage structure to lure the forward to the Premier League.
Arteta has previously mentioned the need for signings that take the club to a 'different dimension,' and the acquisition of a Ballon d'Or runner-up would certainly fit that description.
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Stall in Madrid contract negotiations
The primary reason for Arsenal's optimism lies in the ongoing contract standoff between Vinicius and the Real Madrid board. It is reported that Los Blancos could be forced into a reluctant sale if a breakthrough is not reached shortly, as they fear losing the player on a free transfer next summer.
This impasse has opened a door for the Gunners, who are positioning themselves to act if talks in Spain collapse entirely. While no personal terms have been agreed upon yet, the lure of the Premier League and the project under Arteta are said to be appealing to the Brazil international.
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