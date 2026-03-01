'Gonna be a wild few months' - Rob Mac gets excited as Wrexham's Premier League promotion push continues

Wrexham will be itching to take to the field again and will face the biggest challenge of their fairytale story so far when they take on Chelsea in the FA Cup. The Blues have made a steady start to life under Liam Rosenior and will not want to suffer the shock of being knocked out by a Championship side.The manager revealed that he had specifically challenged his players to ignore the outside noise surrounding their upcoming FA Cup fifth-round fixture. "I didn't want to be the team who has one eye on the FA Cup and didn't turn up here," he added. "That's not what we're all about, but we've ticked that box and now I just want to embrace the FA Cup week and enjoy because we've worked hard to get to this round and to go into it in the top six."