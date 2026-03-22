When he was in France, Robinio Vaz was considered one of the top talents in Ligue 1. A striker born in 2007, Roma signed him on a permanent basis from Marseille last January – a loan with an obligation to buy had also been mooted – in a deal brokered by the two sporting directors Benatia and Massara, but Federico Balzaretti, himself a former Giallorossi player like Benatia and deputy sporting director at Marseille, played a key role in finalising the deal. The total fee is €30 million, comprising a fixed sum of €25 million plus a further €5 million in bonuses (€3 million easily achievable and €2 million more difficult to secure).
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Why Roma signed Robinio Vaz: the figures behind the deal with Marseille, his wages and Massara’s coup
MASSARA'S SURPRISE MOVE
Roma signed him primarily as a long-term investment for the future, but with the intention of giving him playing time straight away; after making a handful of substitute appearances, the French striker scored his first goal for the Giallorossi in the home match against Lecce (coming on as a substitute in the second half to replace El Aynaoui). Massara wrapped up the Vaz deal with a quick trip to France following the deadlock in the Zirkzee transfer; the sporting director’s plan was to provide Gasperini with another striker alongside Malen – who was also signed in January – and the injuries to Dovbyk and Ferguson accelerated the deal.
HOW MUCH DOES ROBINIO VAZ EARN AT ROMA: THE CONTRACT DETAILS
Robinio Vaz – who was brought through the ranks in France by Roberto De Zerbi – has signed a contract with Roma running until June 2030; his salary is around €2 million, comprising a fixed component and bonuses (the highest salary he has ever earned in his career); he is currently regarded as Malen’s understudy and the Frenchman will likely see out the season in this role within the squad, though it cannot be ruled out that he may play a more central role in the Giallorossi’s plans in the future.