Why Lionel Messi return to Camp Nou remains ‘complicated’ for Barcelona as director Deco addresses Robert Lewandowski & Marc-Andre ter Stegen transfer talk
Barcelona continue to see Messi reunion mooted
While being focused on the present, Barca are unable to escape the past and avoid the future. One man that ticks both of those boxes is eight-time Ballon d’Or winner Messi. He may be a long way out of sight at MLS side Inter Miami, but he is rarely out of mind.
Messi recently took in a secret tour of Camp Nou, following an elaborate renovation project, and has stated his desire to return to Barcelona at some stage alongside wife Antonela and their three sons. A friendly or exhibition game that would allow him to play in front of fans again, having left for Paris Saint-Germain in 2021, has been mooted.
No date for said fixture has been set, despite endless rounds of gossip, and Deco concedes that he remains in the dark when it comes to a Messi reunion. Mundo Deportivo report him as saying when asked when a prodigal son could return: “Those decisions are usually made when people aren't around, and I think that makes it more complicated.”
Will Lewandowski be offered Barcelona extension?
It has been suggested that Messi could soon be joined in the United States by current Barca striker Lewandowski, as his contract runs down towards free agency in the summer. Deco said when asked about an extension there: “Robert is enjoying his time at Barça, he's one of the best strikers of recent years, key for us. It will depend on him; he has a year left on his contract. We don't know what his plans are yet. We'll have to sit down and talk frankly. We're focused on important moments of the season right now, so I don't think it's the right time.”
Updates on Flick & Ter Stegen
He went on to say when pressed on Flick’s future, with the German tactician having landed another piece of major silverware in the 2026 Spanish Super Cup: “The manager is a great coach and a great person. A change in management was needed; we had a young squad and experienced players. We should enjoy the moment. He has another year on his contract, and now is not the time to talk about it, as we need to focus on winning the next titles. It's too early to discuss it.”
While Flick will be sticking around, his fellow countryman Ter Stegen may soon be heading through the exits after enduring injury struggles and losing his starting berth. Deco said of a possible January departure for the German keeper: “At the moment there's nothing. The truth is we're happy with Marc; the first priority was getting him back to full fitness and he's available. The coach makes the sporting decisions, we don't interfere. And if there's a player who isn't happy and asks to leave to get more playing time, we'll listen to them.”
Raphinha aiding Barcelona's bid for more silverware
Deco also offered his take on Brazilian forward Raphinha, who had generated exit talk of his own before going on to become a Ballon d’Or contender: “Raphinha is returning to his best level, he is very important for the team, he is a player who drives the team, who presses, who inspires, who works hard, who scores goals... he is a key player for us.”
On the rumours that once raged around Raphinha, with the decision being made not to cash in: “We've been saying for two years that this team needs to improve, not get worse. The idea has always been to keep this team together because we knew perfectly well the quality they had. We had no interest in selling any player. Raphinha was in our plans and has always shown that he wants to be at the club, he wants to make history here.”
Barcelona sit four points clear of Clasico rivals Real Madrid - who they beat in Saudi Arabia to savour Super Cup success - in the Liga table and also remain in the hunt for Copa del Rey and Champions League honours.
