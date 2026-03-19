Who is David Puczka, the Juventus player who has caught Spalletti’s eye?

The youngster’s attributes are similar to those of Andrea Cambiaso, and it is not out of the question that he could become his natural deputy in the first team by the 2026/27 season. Filip Kostic currently fills that role, but the Serbian winger’s contract is due to expire and, for the time being, there are no plans to contact his representatives regarding a potential renewal. The most likely scenario is that the player will leave on a free transfer, at which point the club’s management will have to move to find replacements: certainly, a number of names are already under consideration and feature on the list of potential transfer targets, but David Puczka could be Juventus’ surprise signing of the summer.