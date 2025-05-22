Where do Man Utd go now after Europa League debacle? Alejandro Garnacho, Kobbie Mainoo and Bruno Fernandes' futures placed into doubt as Ruben Amorim prepares to face the music at Old Trafford

Defeat to Tottenham has brought the situations of three key players into sharp focus as well as that of the coach - but there is one positive outcome

The defeat in the Europa League final to Tottenham confirmed Manchester United's worst season since being relegated in 1974 - and depressingly, it's still not over. It won't even be done after they host Aston Villa on Sunday, when there is the prospect of them dropping below Spurs in the Premier League and finishing in 17th, the last place above the relegation zone.

A few days after what is sure to be a funereal occasion at Old Trafford, United travel to Malaysia and Hong Kong for a post-season tour, the only objective of which is to scrape back a bit more money. They could sure do with some extra change after losing the golden ticket of Champions League qualification and the £100 million ($134m) pay cheque that would have accompanied it, but going on a trip halfway around the world must be the last thing Ruben Amorim or any of his players want to do after such a disheartening loss.

The mood on the 14-hour flight to Kuala Lumpar is sure to be tense, especially between Ruben Amorim and Alejandro Garnacho after the winger made his displeasure at starting on the bench in Bilbao clear and hinted at the possibility of leaving United. Kobbie Mainoo might also have a similar plan after only coming on in added time, while Bruno Fernandes will have lots of time to weigh up those lucrative offers from Saudi Arabia.

Article continues below

Amorim himself is likely to have some frank conversations with United's chief executive Omar Berrada and later down the line with Sir Jim Ratcliffe as the major consequences of United's defeat at San Mames begin to emerge...