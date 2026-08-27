When will Rodri make his Barcelona debut? Hansi Flick lays out clear plan for former Man City star ahead of Athletic Club clash

Speaking ahead of the midweek fixture, Flick confirmed his intention to integrate his new talisman gradually. "The plan is for him to play a few minutes," the manager told reporters regarding Rodri's impending Camp Nou introduction.

The Barcelona boss emphasised the control the former City star will bring.

"We also have Marc Bernal in that position. Rodri has more experience; he’s the clear leader," Flick explained. "Together with Pedri, he’ll allow us to control the ball and the opponent. That’s very important. We lost possession against Elche. Rodri is one of the best. We’ll enjoy having them together."

Addressing Gavi's absence, Flick offered a reassuring update on the youngster's recovery timeline. "He’s fine, much better than after the game," he stated. "We have to wait a week for him to come back."



