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'The one that comes first!' – Wayne Rooney reveals the only two jobs that could persuade him to make a return to management
Rooney identifies dream dugout returns
Rooney has opened up about his coaching ambitions, revealing that Manchester United and Everton are the only two clubs capable of drawing him back into management.
Speaking on Virgin Radio, Rooney was candid about the narrow scope of his managerial interests. When asked about his plans for a potential comeback, the former striker admitted he does not see himself taking a job outside of his two former clubs. He explained: 'I doubt it, again I know I’ve done four difficult jobs. The only way I’d go back in any capacity would be Everton or Manchester United. But that’s very unlikely.' When pressed on which of the two positions he would prefer, he joked: 'The one that comes first!'
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A difficult transition to coaching
Despite his unparalleled success as a player, Rooney’s managerial career has been defined by significant challenges across several stints. After starting his coaching journey at Derby County - where he earned praise for navigating the club through financial turmoil - he moved to MLS with DC United before troubled spells at Birmingham City and Plymouth Argyle. Struggling to replicate his on-pitch brilliance from the dugout, the 40-year-old Manchester United legend has been out of management since his sacking by Plymouth in late 2024.
Rooney’s struggles to replicate his playing-day brilliance in the dugout have prompted a period of reflection regarding his professional path. Transitioning away from the touchline, the former England captain has embraced a seamless move into broadcasting, establishing himself as a regular pundit and familiar face on flagship shows such as Match of the Day and The Overlap.
Finding new purpose in punditry
The uncertainty of a manager's lifespan appears to be a major factor in Rooney's hesitance to jump back into a new project. Unlike the structured path of a playing career - where he made 559 appearances and scored a record-breaking 253 goals for Manchester United before spells at Everton, DC United, and Derby County leading to his retirement in 2021 - coaching offers very little in the way of job security, something the United icon is acutely aware of.
'There’s a possibility I’ll never manage again moving forward,' Rooney admitted while discussing his new life away from the grass. 'I think you know as a player when your career is going to end and you can prepare for that. So the next stage in management for instance you don’t know whether you’ll be there a year, two years, 10 years or three months. I’m enjoying Match of the Day and it’s time to learn and get better at what I’m doing.'
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Life beyond the technical area
For now, the man who stands as one of the most decorated figures in English football history - having lifted five Premier League titles, a Champions League crown, and the FA Cup among a mountain of major silverware - is content focusing on his personal life and media commitments.
'I’m not doing it for money I’m doing it for a purpose rather than just being at the house all day,' Rooney stated. This shift in focus suggests that while the allure of Manchester United or Everton remains strong, the legendary forward is in no rush to leave the television studio.
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