Wayne Rooney ready for coaching return! When Man Utd legend wants to be back in the dugout after Birmingham & Plymouth flops

While Rooney has impressed viewers with his tactical insight on television, his primary focus has shifted back to coaching. Sources indicate that he is explicitly targeting a role before pre-season preparations commence. Addressing his future, a source revealed: "Wayne is enjoying his telly work, but he does want to get back into management. He will be open to it if the right opportunity comes up. Ideally, he would get something at the start of the summer so he is in position for the start of the season in August." This timeline would grant him a crucial full transfer window.