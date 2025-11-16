+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Alyssa Thompson Chelsea 2025-26 WSLGetty
Chris Burton

WATCH: Alyssa Thompson does it again! USWNT star sets WSL alight with another sensational Chelsea goal during Liverpool draw

USWNT star Alyssa Thompson continues to shine in the Women's Super League, with another stunning goal being recorded for Chelsea. The highly-rated forward has only been in England for a matter of months, but her undoubted talent is being showcased in the best possible manner. Her second WSL goal was crashed into the top corner during a 1-1 draw with Liverpool.

  • Two in two: Thompson produces another moment of magic

    Thompson’s first in the top tier of English football was recorded in a 1-1 draw with London rivals Arsenal. Said effort saw her use explosive pace to surge up the pitch before exchanging passes with Johanna Rytting Kaneryd and firing into the back of the net.

    Having got a taste for finding the target, Thompson conjured up another moment of individual brilliance against Liverpool. Once again the top corner was found after being given far too much space in which to work her magic.

    On this occasion, the 21-year-old picked up the ball on the left flank, having been picked out in space by Wieke Kaptein. She was allowed to drift inside, following a clever drop of the shoulder, and proceeded to curl an unstoppable strike beyond Faye Kirby.

  • Watch USWNT star Thompson score stunning goal for Chelsea

  • Rave reviews: Thompson starring after big-money transfer

    Having joined Chelsea in September, Thompson is delivering an immediate return on the transfer fee that the Blues invested in her potential. She was the club’s record signing at the time of her arrival from Angel City FC, with a little under £1 million ($1.3m) changing hands.

    Thompson said when linking up with the reigning WSL champions: "Chelsea is such an amazing club, one of the best in the world. Being able to play with players that are the best in the world is an amazing opportunity at such a young age, and I want to learn, grow and develop a lot. I feel like Chelsea is such an amazing environment to do that in."

    Thompson continues to develop at an impressive pace, having already become an Olympic gold medal winner at the 2024 Games in Paris - when she worked under former Blues boss Emma Hayes.

    She has been earning rave reviews from those in the Chelsea camp, with current head coach Sonia Bompastor telling reporters after witnessing her stunning strike against Arsenal: "I’m glad she plays for Chelsea. You can see how much talent she has and the quality she brings to the team. I think she’s improving game after game, becoming more connected to her teammates, and understanding the way we want to play better. I think that’s good."

  • Alyssa Thompson Chelsea Liverpool 2025-26 WSLGetty

    More dropped points: WSL champions held by Liverpool

    Thompson said of opening her goal account in the WSL: "It was amazing, it felt like a dream. I was in shock, honestly! I was really happy, and it was so nice celebrating with the girls and just having them all around me."

    Those emotions have now been experienced for a second time - having scored her first Chelsea goal in the Champions League - but she was unable to prevent Bompastor’s side from dropping more points in domestic competition as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Liverpool. The Blues - who are unbeaten across their last 34 WSL fixtures - remain second in the table, three points adrift of leaders Manchester City.