Warning for Cristiano Ronaldo? Roberto Martinez admits he's not yet 'finalised' Portugal's starting XI for World Cup opener

Portugal wrapped up their preparations for the upcoming tournament with a 2-1 friendly win against Nigeria on Wednesday, with Ronaldo playing 64 minutes, but the performance has left more questions than answers for the coaching staff. Speaking after the match in remarks highlighted by ESPN, Martinez revealed that the competition for places remains fierce within the 26-man squad.

"We used 26 players across two matches [against Chile and Nigeria], and they're all ready for the World Cup," Martinez said. "I haven't finalised the starting eleven yet. We're very clear about what we want. There are plenty of players performing at a high level who can fulfil the same role and do the same job on the pitch."