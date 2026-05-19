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Adhe Makayasa

'We want to take trophies home!' - Martin Odegaard makes passionate vow as Arsenal move to within one step of Premier League glory after narrow Burnley win

M. Oedegaard
Arsenal
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Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard has issued a passionate rallying cry to supporters after a narrow victory over Burnley put the Gunners on the brink of Premier League glory. The Gunners stand just one match away from ending a 22-year top-flight title drought, whilst also balancing an impending Champions League showpiece.

  • Gunners edge closer to glory

    Mikel Arteta’s side took another monumental step towards the Premier League title with a hard-fought 1-0 victory over relegated Burnley at the Emirates Stadium. Kai Havertz settled the tense affair in the 37th minute, heading home from a trademark Bukayo Saka corner after Leandro Trossard had previously struck the woodwork. The crucial win moved the north London outfit five points clear at the summit, piling the pressure onto chasers Manchester City ahead of their midweek trip to Bournemouth.

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    Odegaard makes passionate vow

    Addressing the Emirates crowd during a post-match lap of honour on their final home game, Odegaard expressed his immense pride and laid out his dual silverware ambitions. Looking ahead to the final domestic and European hurdles, he said: “I am really proud. It has been an amazing season so far. We have one big one left and then the Champions League final and we want to take the trophies home. I can promise you all that we will give everything we have, and keep going until the very end and with your support we are going to be ready.”

  • Arteta lauds transformed soul

    The victory represents the culmination of a remarkable evolutionary process under Arteta, who has successfully turned the Emirates into a defensive fortress boasting 32 clean sheets across all competitions this term.

    Reflecting on the club's incredible journey and thanking the fans for their vociferous backing, Arteta said: "It is an absolute joy to witness the transformation and contribution each of you have had to turn this place into the most beautiful place to enjoy and play our football games.

    "This is the soul of this football club. Make sure that every time you step in this stadium you have the responsibility to keep these standards because it makes such a difference to us and the players."

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  • mikel arteta(C)Getty Images

    Double within touching distance

    Arsenal will be officially crowned Premier League champions if City drop points against Bournemouth, but their domestic destiny remains firmly in their own hands regardless. Arteta must prepare his squad for a final-day trip to face Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park on Sunday to guarantee the title with one last win. Beyond the domestic finale, a historic double is on the cards as a highly anticipated Champions League final against Paris Saint-Germain awaits in Budapest on May 30.

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