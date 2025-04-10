'He has to wait until he's 18!' - Robert Lewandowski reveals how he plans to celebrate with Lamine Yamal and admits he's lost track of how many goals he's scored this season for Barcelona
Lamine Yamal has been setting the world alight with Barcelona, and Robert Lewandowski has now revealed how he plans to celebrate with him.
- Lewa reveals how he will celebrate with Yamal
- Will only dance with Yamal after he turns 18
- Forgotten how many goals he has scored this season