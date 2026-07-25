Getty Images Sport
Vozinha has a new club! Cape Verde's World Cup sensation completes free transfer following Inter Miami links
South American giants swoop for veteran keeper
In a move that caught many by surprise, Chilean powerhouse Colo-Colo have announced the signing of Josimar Dias, better known to the footballing world as Vozinha. The 40-year-old shot-stopper has put pen to paper on a reported 18-month contract, joining the club as a free agent following the expiration of his previous deal. The Chilean side, who have won the Liga de Primera 34 times and the Copa Libertadores once, welcomed their new arrival with a simple message on social media: "Welcome. We're waiting for you."
The veteran arrives at a club steeped in history and currently enjoying a dominant period in domestic football. Colo-Colo are currently sitting comfortably at the top of the Chilean table, holding a 13-point lead over rivals Club Deportivo Universidad Católica. By securing Vozinha, they have reinforced their squad with a player who proved he can still compete at the highest international level, despite his age. The move ends speculation regarding his future, which had seen him linked with several clubs, including potential interest from MLS outfit Inter Miami.
- AFP
A World Cup legacy in North America
Vozinha’s profile exploded during Cape Verde's historic run to the round of 32 at the World Cup. During the team's opening match, a hard-fought draw against eventual tournament winners Spain, he produced a stunning series of seven saves. That performance saw him become the oldest goalkeeper to record a shutout in their World Cup debut. The Blue Sharks relied heavily on his experience throughout the group stage as they punched well above their weight to reach the knockout phases.
The veteran's performances did not just help his team on the pitch; they transformed him into a global celebrity overnight. His Instagram following, which stood at a modest 50,000 before the tournament began, famously skyrocketed to nearly 14 million after the Spain game. As of his signing in Chile, that number has surged even further to an incredible 29.5 million followers. This level of social media engagement highlights the sheer cultural impact he made during the tournament in North America.
Frustrating the GOAT in the knockouts
Perhaps the pinnacle of Vozinha’s tournament came during the round of 32 clash against reigning champions Argentina. In a match that captivated neutral fans, the Cape Verdean keeper produced a heroic display, stopping eight shots in total. Crucially, four of those saves came against Lionel Messi, including a spectacular stop to deny a trademark free-kick from the Inter Miami star. Despite his efforts, Cape Verde eventually fell to a narrow 3-2 defeat against the Albiceleste.
Speaking after the match, Vozinha revealed a touching exchange with Messi that he says will stay with him forever: "I went up to Messi after the game. He hugged me and said: 'You are great. Your people should be proud of you'. That was incredible for me." The goalkeeper added that he asked the Argentinian captain to swap shirts, to which Messi agreed: "I thanked him and said, Thank you, Leo. You are the best. Then I asked if we could swap shirts. Leo said he would give it to me in the tunnels after the interview."
- AFP
From lower division to World Cup Best XI
His consistency across the tournament was rewarded when FIFA named him in the official Best XI of the World Cup. It was a remarkable achievement for a player who had spent the previous three seasons playing for G.D. Chaves in the second division of Portuguese football. His ability to maintain composure against the world's most feared attackers, including Saudi Arabia where he recorded his second clean sheet, proved that he remained a top-class professional capable of leading from the back.
Add as preferred source on Google
ENJOYED THIS STORY?
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting