Vivianne Miedema set for injury return as Man City boss Gareth Taylor provides updates on recoveries of Lauren Hemp, Alex Greenwood and Bunny Shaw
Vivianne Miedema will make her return from injury this week, but Manchester City will have to wait a little longer to see Lauren Hemp and Bunny Shaw.
- Miedema set for Man City return this weekend
- Has not played since knee surgery in October
- Hemp, Shaw & Greenwood all still sidelined