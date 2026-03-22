Getty Images Sport
'I don't know what to say' - Virgil van Dijk makes worrying admission after Liverpool's defeat to Brighton
Van Dijk questions Liverpool's consistency
The Dutch defender did not hold back after a brace from Danny Welbeck condemned Liverpool to their 10th Premier League defeat of a difficult campaign.
Despite Milos Kerkez pulling a goal back for the visitors, Arne Slot’s side were unable to find an equaliser, leaving their captain searching for answers in the aftermath of another disappointing result.
"My initial reaction [is one of] frustration, I think I have been repeating myself lately," Van Dijk told reporters. "It is the situation. I was also surprised when I was on the training pitch yesterday (Friday), and I only saw the amount of players that I saw, but that is the situation, So yes, it is tough".
He added: "Listen, I don't know what to say - I said over the last months the same thing. We can't build on a good performance. That is something that has to change if we are to achieve what we are trying to achieve, and that is Champions League football."
- Getty Images Sport
Top five hopes hanging by a thread
Liverpool have endured a miserable run of late, picking up just a single point from fixtures against Wolves, Tottenham, and Brighton. The veteran centre-back warned that the squad must take collective responsibility for their plummeting form if they are to have any hope of finishing in the top five and returning to Europe’s elite club competition next term.
"We are trying everything. We are trying to turn it around and we are hopefully going to turn a corner, but it doesn't look that way at the moment," the captain added.
"I've been asked that question (what the issue is) many times this season and it still didn't happen. It's down to us and so we have to do it as players, as a group. If we change that, then obviously we can be a very dangerous force throughout the whole season. But at the moment, we are not."
Injury crisis deepens at Anfield
Liverpool’s task was made harder by a growing injury list that already included Mohamed Salah, Alisson Becker, and Alexander Isak. The Reds suffered another blow at the Amex when top scorer Hugo Ekitike was forced off early with a dead leg following a collision with former Anfield favourite James Milner.
"When Hugo comes off and you look at the team, there was not a lot of runs in behind," Van Dijk observed. "There is not a lot on that side. That wasn't the issue why we lost but it changed a bit of our game. When he made changes, the formation changed and the positions changed and then you're asking different things. It's a combination of everything but the matter of fact is that we can't build on a good performance that we had midweek."
- Getty Images Sport
Van Dijk looks ahead
With the international break now upon them, Van Dijk is heading to represent the Netherlands, but his mind remains on the "cycle" of defeats back on Merseyside. He expressed his regret for the travelling supporters who have seen their side struggle for stability throughout a testing season under Arne Slot. "I'm also frustrated for the fans. They travel all the way here, early, supporting us, and we couldn't deliver again. So it's tough," he concluded.
"It happened too many times and if it keeps happening then there is no chance of success. If there is still a chance then I am always confident, but we have to do better, of course. And if we don't then it is going to be very difficult. Seven more games and tough ones as well, so things have to change for us to deserve that as well."
Advertisement